The future of America's water system is in the tech 'cloud'

Read more: The Hill

The deteriorating physical and fiscal state of our nation's water systems has manifested itself in public health crises - like Flint, Mich., - and filled volumes of reports detailing the failing grade of the industry and the billions of dollars of investment necessary to maintain the integrity of this critical infrastructure. Not surprisingly, these conditions had both political parties touting "investment in infrastructure" as a cornerstone of their economic agenda in the 2016 election campaign.

