The Everything Guide to Bottled Water

This year, for the first time, bottled water is expected to outsell soft drinks in the United States, with consumption at around 12 billion gallons. We can attribute the demand in part to the wellness boom - the same New Yorkers putting grass-fed butter in their coffee also want perfectly pH-adjusted water to drink after sound-bath class .

