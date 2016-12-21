Thank you for all your help

Thank you for all your help

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Union Daily Times

I want to thank all of you that helped this year with the MediHome Hospice Christmas. Some brought gifts of throws, clothes, personal cleansing items, word search books, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Why did the shell station close ? Fri natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec 1 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,103

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC