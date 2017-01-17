Teens learn more than just cutting hair during MLK Day Positive Youth Initiative event
Teenage boys and girls came to a free clipper cutting class on Monday at the Teach 2 Reach School of Cosmetology, but left the MLK Day event learning much more than just about cutting hair. The 5th annual Dr. MLK Day Positive Youth Initiative is a one day event for teenagers ages 14-18 meant to create a positive exchange between youth in the Flint community.
