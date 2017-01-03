Teen killed, two in critical conditio...

Teen killed, two in critical condition after quadruple shooting

Read more: MLive.com

An 18-year-old man is dead and three others injured --including two in critical condition -- after a quadruple shooting Saturday, Jan. 7 in Flint. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 to the 2500 block of Churchill Avenue, near Dort Highway, for a shooting and two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Flint, MI

