Teen killed, two in critical condition after quadruple shooting

An 18-year-old man is dead and three others injured --including two in critical condition -- after a quadruple shooting Saturday, Jan. 7 in Flint. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 to the 2500 block of Churchill Avenue, near Dort Highway, for a shooting and two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

