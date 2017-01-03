Snyder signs bill requiring faster notification of elevated lead levels
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation requiring water authorities to notify customers within 72 hours when lead action levels are exceeded. Appearing at Grace Emmanuel Church Friday, Jan. 6, Snyder signed the bill into law in front of an audience that included state Rep. Sheldon Neeley, D-Flint, who sponsored the legislation.
