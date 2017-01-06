Snyder OKs faster lead notification requirements after Flint

Fifteen months after Flint's water emergency broke open, Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law the first policy change stemming from the man-made crisis Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signs the first piece of legislation emanating from the Flint water crisis at Grace Emmanuel Church in Flint, Mich., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Flint Democratic Rep. Neeley, left with red tie, who was a city council member when the city switched to the Flint River in April 2014, was the sponsor of the bill.

