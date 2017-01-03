Snyder OKs faster lead notification requirements after Flint
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signs the first piece of legislation emanating from the Flint water crisis at Grace Emmanuel Church in Flint, Mich., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Flint Democratic Rep. Neeley, left with red tie, who was a city council member when the city switched to the Flint River in April 2014, was the sponsor of the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC