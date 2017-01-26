Signs of hope
It originally ran as a list of 25. Check out the full story on online environmental news site www.environmentalhealthnews.org . The eight years of the Obama presidency didn't lack for environmental gaffes and scams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC