Shrine Circus headed to Saginaw, Flint
The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus has 19 performances scheduled between Thursday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Dort Federal Credit Union and Dow event centers. Crews will be in Flint from Jan. 12-16 and in Saginaw Jan. 19-22.
