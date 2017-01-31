Secretary Johnson suspends license of Flint auto dealer
Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today that she has suspended the license of Flint used-vehicle dealer Miller Used Cars, 5518 N. Saginaw St., after an investigation with area law enforcement found multiple violations including the alleged illegal sale of temporary vehicle registrations. The investigation began after the Michigan State Police informed the Secretary of State's Office of numerous traffic stops involving vehicles displaying temporary registrations, often called paper plates, allegedly issued by the dealership.
