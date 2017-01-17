School play tackles medical impact of...

School play tackles medical impact of Flint water crisis

The doctor questions if the young girl had received a lead test, but her dad repeatedly assures the medical professional they'd been drinking bottled water months before the water crisis struck Flint and grabbed headlines around the nation and world. It's one of three scenes playing out in "Appointments: An Accountant of the Flint Water Crisis," a new play written by Carman-Ainsworth teachers Carrie Matern, Jessyca Matthews, and DeQuindra Renea, a former student.

