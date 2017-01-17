Residents get shut-off notice after a...

Residents get shut-off notice after apartment complex failed to pay gas bill

Tenants of Burton's Boulder Creek apartment complex were recently threatened with a gas shutoff notice after Consumers Energy says landlords failed to pay the bill. But, according to a Consumers official, a large enough portion of the bill was paid Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, that there is no longer an impending shut-off, but there is still about a $2,500 past-due balance.

