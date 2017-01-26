Republicans now march with Trump on ideas they had opposed
From the time he became their candidate until he took the oath of office, congressional Republicans treated President Donald Trump's policy pronouncements - largely out of step with Republican dogma - as essentially a distraction. He would talk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC