Report says Flint-area pneumonia deaths nearly doubled during water crisis
Pneumonia deaths nearly doubled in Genesee County during the years that the city was using the Flint River for drinking water, a published report by Bridge Magazine says. The report, published on the Bridge website , says the rising number of deaths from pneumonia in 2014 and 2015 supports the suspicion among medical experts that many of the cases were actually Legionnaires' disease that went undiagnosed by hospitals and local health officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC