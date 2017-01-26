Report says Flint-area pneumonia deat...

Report says Flint-area pneumonia deaths nearly doubled during water crisis

Read more: MLive.com

Pneumonia deaths nearly doubled in Genesee County during the years that the city was using the Flint River for drinking water, a published report by Bridge Magazine says. The report, published on the Bridge website , says the rising number of deaths from pneumonia in 2014 and 2015 supports the suspicion among medical experts that many of the cases were actually Legionnaires' disease that went undiagnosed by hospitals and local health officials.

