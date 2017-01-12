Replacement of lead water pipes accel...

Replacement of lead water pipes accelerated in Kalamazoo

If you're on city water in Kalamazoo, a 187-page report on the public water supply system provides the answer. While the Department of Public Services remains compliant with federal and state regulations, the report shows its efforts to replace service lines composed of lead and identify thousands of pipes that contain unknown materials.

