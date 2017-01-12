Replacement of lead water pipes accelerated in Kalamazoo
If you're on city water in Kalamazoo, a 187-page report on the public water supply system provides the answer. While the Department of Public Services remains compliant with federal and state regulations, the report shows its efforts to replace service lines composed of lead and identify thousands of pipes that contain unknown materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC