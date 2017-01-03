Rejuvenate this weekend with Flint yoga under the stars, tea ceremony

Blue Lotus Healing Center will offer Native American drumming and a spiritual tea ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10:30 - 11 a.m. According to the event's Facebook page , the event will start with some "spiritually opening ayurvedic tea," followed by a Shiva Lingham water ceremony and an American Indian drumming ceremony. The cost of the event is a "love donation," but space is limited and requires pre-registration by calling: 810-620-1000.

