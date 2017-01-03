Recent criminal sentencings in the Jackson County area
Robert Glenn Allen, 38, 30 days in jail, credit for three days served, 24 months probation, $1,098 costs and fines, for OUIL, third offense. Robert Harold Butler, 42, 180 days in jail, credit for 89 days served, 24 months probation, $748 costs and fines, for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, habitual offender, second.
