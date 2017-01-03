Public defender system will be tested by Flint water crisis criminal case
Defending former Flint Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft against criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis won't be a usual day at the office for court-appointed attorney Doug Theodoroff. Croft, 51, is one of 13 defendants charged in connection to one of the state's highest-profile court dramas -- an expensive, time-consuming investigation of criminal wrongdoing tied to the city's mad-made water emergency -- and the only one represented by a public defender.
