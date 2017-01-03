Public defender system will be tested...

Public defender system will be tested by Flint water crisis criminal case

Read more: MLive.com

Defending former Flint Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft against criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis won't be a usual day at the office for court-appointed attorney Doug Theodoroff. Croft, 51, is one of 13 defendants charged in connection to one of the state's highest-profile court dramas -- an expensive, time-consuming investigation of criminal wrongdoing tied to the city's mad-made water emergency -- and the only one represented by a public defender.

