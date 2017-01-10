President Obama -- My Final Requests of You
Sir, you have one week left as our President. There are no words to express the my profound sadness in typing such words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC