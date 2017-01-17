Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle
Officers responded around 6 p.m. Jan. 16 to the 1100 block of Lomita Avenue near off Pierson Road for a man that was deceased inside a vehicle, according to Flint police. The death has been labeled suspicious, but police are providing no additional details at this time as to the cause of the death.
