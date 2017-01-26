Police identify two Flint men found dead in Walmart parking lot
Joseph Michael Carson, 31, and 39-year-old Anthony Lee Hammond were found dead outside an outside an Owosso-area Walmart Friday night, Jan. 27, Michigan State Police say. The victims were found dead in a white Dodge Nitro in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Caledonia Township at 1621 E M 21, state police said in a release Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Michigan State Police received a call around 5:20 p.m. Friday saying there were dead people inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
