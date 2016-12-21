Police identify man killed trying to ...

Police identify man killed trying to cross Dort Highway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 3000 block of Dort Highway after Miller was fatally struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 69-year-old Flint resident. Police said Miller was walking east across Dort Highway between Mohawk Street and Eldon Baker Drive when he was struck by the southbound truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Now_What- 20,767
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec 5 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC