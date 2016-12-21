Police identify man killed trying to cross Dort Highway

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 3000 block of Dort Highway after Miller was fatally struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 69-year-old Flint resident. Police said Miller was walking east across Dort Highway between Mohawk Street and Eldon Baker Drive when he was struck by the southbound truck.

