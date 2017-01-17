Petition language to recall Gov. Snyder over Flint water crisis approved
A petition to recall Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis was approved as to form by the Board of State Canvassers on Monday. That approval means organizers can start circulating the petition.
