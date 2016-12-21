Partygoers ring in 2017 at the Flint Farmers' Market
Dressed in sequins and suits, partygoers rang in the new year on December 31, 2016 at the Flint Farmers' Market. Following the fireworks, dozens huddled on the Farmers' Market's balcony to enjoy champagne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec 5
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC