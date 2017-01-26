Old Newsboys to host annual Valentine Gala
The Old Newsboys of Flint will host their annual President's Valentine Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Warwick Hills Country Club. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with hors do'oeuvres followed by a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing at 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Christmas box program , which helps over 6,000 children in Genesee County each year.
