Obama Declared An Emergency In Flint One Year Ago. The Crisis Isn't Over.

"Our water is not safe until all of the lead in all of our plumbing is gone," said the pediatrician who sounded the alarm. One year after President Barack Obama declared a federal emergency in Flint , Michigan, over the lead poisoning crisis, experts say the city's water system has significant ly improved - but residents still can't drink the water from their taps, and there's no clear end in sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.