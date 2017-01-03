Oakland has an even worse lead problem than Flint, Michigan
A new report from Reuters reveals that residents of the Fruitvale neighborhood in Oakland, CA are being exposed to far more dangerous levels of lead than residents of Flint, Michigan. However, in this case, the drinking water isn't the reason for the contamination - it's the lead-based paint still in use in many of the buildings there.
