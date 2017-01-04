NAACP, others attend Trump transition 'listening' session led by Omarosa

The Trump transition began its outreach to the African-American community Wednesday afternoon with an event billed as a "listening session" in Washington, led by former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault. Manigault, newly tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to work on public engagement in the White House, was joined by other transition officials, including domestic policy chair Ken Blackwell and senior adviser Katrina Pierson.

