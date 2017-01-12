MSU gets $500,000 to create health registry for Flint residents
A registry to track Flint residents exposed to the city's water will receive a one-year, $500,000 planning grant from the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS announced the grant to Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine for planning of the registry, which was one of the recommendations of the Flint Water Advisory Task Force.
