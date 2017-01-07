Michael Moore gives me hope: 5 reasons why he's a leader the left needs now

If I told you in 2015 that Donald Trump would win the presidency and Michael Moore would be the one person on the left to get it all right , you'd have told me I was nuts . While much of our attention has been drawn to figuring out how an orange-faced reality TV star who campaigned on sexist and bigoted rhetoric will be getting the nuclear codes in a matter of days, let's forget about Trump for a minute and give Moore his due.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.