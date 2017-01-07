Michael Moore gives me hope: 5 reason...

Michael Moore gives me hope: 5 reasons why he's a leader the left needs now

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salon

If I told you in 2015 that Donald Trump would win the presidency and Michael Moore would be the one person on the left to get it all right , you'd have told me I was nuts . While much of our attention has been drawn to figuring out how an orange-faced reality TV star who campaigned on sexist and bigoted rhetoric will be getting the nuclear codes in a matter of days, let's forget about Trump for a minute and give Moore his due.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Nov '16 Dan 292
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC