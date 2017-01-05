MI Congressman To Trump: Renegotiate ...

MI Congressman To Trump: Renegotiate NAFTA

Flint area Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee doesn't oppose everything President-elect Donald Trump has suggested. For example, he's all for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

