McLaren says state health officials h...

McLaren says state health officials have fixation on hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

McLaren Flint says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is failing to address real problems with city water while remaining fixated on the hospital instead. McLaren issued a statement Wednesday, Jan. 11, in response to MDHHS requiring the hospital and the Genesee County Health Department to "take immediate corrective action to reduce the risk of future exposure to Legionella at the hospital."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Tue Sandy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC