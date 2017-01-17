Mayors think they may have a partner in populist Trump
Mayor Paula Zelenko is one of more than 300 mayors from across the country who descended on Washington this week to attend the United States Conference of Mayors. The Burton Michigan Democrat said she was inspired to attend the conference for the first time for one reason; the incoming administration of Donald J. Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC