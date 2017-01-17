Man who shot carjacking victim 18 times gets federal prison time
A Flint man charged with shooting his victim 18 times during a carjacking has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison. Autrey L. Thompson was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 17, to 15 years and three months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker after he pleaded guilty in July to charges of carjacking and using a weapon during a violent crime for the Jan. 25 shooting on the city's south side.
