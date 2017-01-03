Man heads toward trial in fatal Flint birthday party shootout

A Flint man accused of stalking and planning another man's death at a birthday celebration outside Mona's Cocktail Lounge faces charges that could lead to life behind bars. In a preliminary exam in Genesee District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Judge Jennifer J. Manley bound Demetrius "Chevy" Backstrom, 34, of Flint, over to circuit court to stand trial on all charges against him, including eight more counts -- including felony murder and aggravated stalking -- added at the request of prosecutors.

