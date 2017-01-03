Man heads toward trial in fatal Flint birthday party shootout
A Flint man accused of stalking and planning another man's death at a birthday celebration outside Mona's Cocktail Lounge faces charges that could lead to life behind bars. In a preliminary exam in Genesee District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Judge Jennifer J. Manley bound Demetrius "Chevy" Backstrom, 34, of Flint, over to circuit court to stand trial on all charges against him, including eight more counts -- including felony murder and aggravated stalking -- added at the request of prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|Dan
|292
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC