Man crosses country to sell silenced machine guns for pot in Flint
A Michigan man partnered with a Georgia college student to transport machine guns from Atlanta to Flint in exchange for marijuana, officials say. In Flint U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Judge Linda V. Parker sentenced Jabez B. Gildersleeve, 31, of Burton, to nearly six years in prison and two years of supervised release.
