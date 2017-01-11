Lessenberry talks Flint and Detroit A...

Lessenberry talks Flint and Detroit Auto Show

10 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

For This Week in Politics , Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Michiga Radio senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about what government leaders need to do to ensure that people don't feel the process in Flint isn't being rushed. They also talk about whether we'll see a political shift from Gov. Rick Snyder during his final two years in office, a bill that would repeal Michigan's school turnaround law , and the odd mix of electric vehicles and SUVs at the North American International Auto Show Critics of the state's handling of the Flint water crisis say they don't want to hear the city's tap water is safe to drink once again.

Flint, MI

