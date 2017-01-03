Legislation would require Illinois sc...

Legislation would require Illinois schools to test for lead

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Illinois elementary schools and day care centers would have to test drinking water sources for lead and notify parents of the results under legislation proposed Monday. Schools and care facilities would be responsible for the cost of the one-time testing, which environmental experts estimate could run from $500 to $5,000 per facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train 20 hr Sandy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec 18 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Genesee County was issued at January 10 at 2:11PM EST

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,014

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC