Lead levels fall in Flint, Michigan, drinking water as work continues

Mari Copeny, 8, of Flint, Michigan, waits in line to enter a hearing room where Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy will testify before a House Oversight and government Reform hearing on "Examining Federal Administration of the Safe Drinking Water Act in Flint, Michigan, Part III" on Capitol Hill in Washington in this March 17, 2016, file photo. Lead levels in Flint, Michigan's drinking water have receded below federal action levels, state officials said on Tuesday, although they cautioned residents to continue using filtered water as work continued to replace the city's old, lead pipes.

