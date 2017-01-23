Lead levels fall in Flint, Michigan, drinking water as work continues
Mari Copeny, 8, of Flint, Michigan, waits in line to enter a hearing room where Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy will testify before a House Oversight and government Reform hearing on "Examining Federal Administration of the Safe Drinking Water Act in Flint, Michigan, Part III" on Capitol Hill in Washington in this March 17, 2016, file photo. Lead levels in Flint, Michigan's drinking water have receded below federal action levels, state officials said on Tuesday, although they cautioned residents to continue using filtered water as work continued to replace the city's old, lead pipes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC