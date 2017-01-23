Lead levels fall in Flint, Michigan, ...

Lead levels fall in Flint, Michigan, drinking water as work continues

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 24 Lead levels in Flint, Michigan's drinking water have receded below federal action levels, state officials said on Tuesday, although they cautioned residents to continue using filtered water as work continued to replace the city's old, lead pipes. Tests showed lead levels in the city's drinking water were 12 parts per billion between July and December, below federal limit of 15 ppb, Michigan officials said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC