Lead levels fall in Flint, Michigan, drinking water as work continues
Jan 24 Lead levels in Flint, Michigan's drinking water have receded below federal action levels, state officials said on Tuesday, although they cautioned residents to continue using filtered water as work continued to replace the city's old, lead pipes. Tests showed lead levels in the city's drinking water were 12 parts per billion between July and December, below federal limit of 15 ppb, Michigan officials said in a statement.
