Lawsuit: Feds Made Muslims Cancel Visas

Two brothers coming to live with their father claim the Trump administration's agents coerced them to sign away their rights-and lawyers claim there are more. Two Muslim men fleeing Yemen to live in the U.S. were coerced into signing away their visas by Customs and Border Protection officers acting on President Donald Trump's immigration executive order , according to a new lawsuit amended Monday.

