Kenya Moore claims past domestic abuse of Sheree Whitfield

'I know for a fact': Kenya Moore claims Sheree Whitfield was the victim of an abusive relationship as the two spar on RHOA Kenya Moore claimed that Sheree Whitfield was in a past abusive relationship during a stormy lunch on Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Sheree was referencing Kenya goading Porsha Williams over lunch about her anger management classes and her ex-boyfriend Matt's recent vandalism of her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.