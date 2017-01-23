Judge warns Schuette against 'superfi...

Judge warns Schuette against 'superficial posturing' in Flint suit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Attorney General Bill Schuette announces six more state employees are charged in connection to the Flint water crisis on Friday, July 29, 2016 at University of Michigan-Flint. (Jake May A federal judge says Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has "managed to inject a troubling ethical issue" into a lawsuit involving the Flint water crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC