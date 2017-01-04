Infrastructure work needed in heartland
The criminal charges against a growing number of defendants in the Flint, Michigan, water scandal should send two powerful messages to officials at all levels of government. Their primary duty is to protect their constituents, and improvements to the nation's infrastructure are urgently needed, especially in communities left bereft by deindustrialization.
