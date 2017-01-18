In Scott Pruitt hearing, Flint water crisis emerges as GOP wedge against Obama EPA

Chairman John Barrasso listens to EPA nominee Scott Pruitt's testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Jan. 18. The water crisis in Flint, which still affects thousands of that Michigan city's residents, emerged in surprising ways at the hearing for EPA nominee and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. In his remarks opening the hearing, Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso cited Flint as an example of what Pruitt would need to fix - and what the Obama administration had wrought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.