Illinois governor signs school, daycare lead-testing law
Illinois elementary schools and day care centers must test drinking water sources for lead and notify parents of the results under legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Bruce Rauner. The plan for required one-time testing takes effect immediately and applies to schools with students up to grade 5 and facilities built before 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC