Hearing set to review recall language against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

The three-person Genesee County Election Commission is set to make a decision at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 on whether recall language submitted by Flint resident Arthur Woodson is good enough to push forward with efforts to remove Weaver from office. Flint resident Arthur Woodson listens during a hearing about the Flint water crisis in front of the U.S. House Committee on Government Oversight and Reform at the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday, March 15, 2016 in Washington D.C. Jake May Woodson submitted a petition to recall Weaver on Jan. 23 saying she needs to be removed because of a decision to put two trash haulers on Flint's streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.