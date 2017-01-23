Hearing set to review recall language...

Hearing set to review recall language against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The three-person Genesee County Election Commission is set to make a decision at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 on whether recall language submitted by Flint resident Arthur Woodson is good enough to push forward with efforts to remove Weaver from office. Flint resident Arthur Woodson listens during a hearing about the Flint water crisis in front of the U.S. House Committee on Government Oversight and Reform at the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday, March 15, 2016 in Washington D.C. Jake May Woodson submitted a petition to recall Weaver on Jan. 23 saying she needs to be removed because of a decision to put two trash haulers on Flint's streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Meh 20,776
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC