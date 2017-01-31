Guest column: Political enterainment ...

Guest column: Political enterainment isn't journalism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

When I insist that FoxNews, CNN and MSNBC don't practice legitimate journalism, I irritate a lot of people, writes Roger Plothow. In the 2016 election, American voters of all stripes relied on highly questionable sources of information as they decided for whom to vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 7 hr Willie 293
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... 10 hr CRD 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr melvin perez 20,787
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC