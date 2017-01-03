Free trolley rides set to begin in downtown Flint
The Downtown Flint Trolley purchased with funding help by Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy is set to begin operate three days a week starting Thursday, Jan. 12 with stops on Saginaw Street including Flint City Hall, Soggy Bottom, Flint Farmers' Market, Tenacity Brewing, Kettering University, and University of Michigan Flint.
